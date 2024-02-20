La Liga salary limits updated: Barcelona crash yet further, Real Sociedad and Granada take jump

La Liga have released their latest salary limits after updating them to take into account the winter transfer market. The updated figures did not see major changes for the majority of clubs, given the lack of business done, but there were some movers and shakers.

The new figures released are what clubs are allowed to spend currently before restrictions are imposed by La Liga, teams are allowed to spend just 50% of what they save and earn from that point on. If clubs exceed what those restrictions allow, they will not be allowed to register new players.

Barcelona are naturally the big news, as their salary limit continues to crash due to their economic situation. President Joan Laporta had promised that the club would no longer be subject to those restrictions next season, but their salary limit has fallen from €270m to €204m, which situates them at about half of their actual spend, believed to be just over €400m. The likes of Vitor Roque, Gavi and Inigo Martinez will need re-registering next season too.

Las Palmas experienced a minor adjustment in the wrong direction, while Sevilla were the other big loser, who have €16m less to spend.

Improvements are present for Almeria, Getafe, Girona, Osasuna, Real Mallorca, Cadiz and Real Betis. Atletico Madrid have increased their salary limit by €7m, while Real Madrid remained the same, and by a distance the largest. Their limit is over double their closest rival in Atletico.

The two major improvements come in the form of Granada, who improved by €15m, and close to 33% of their previous limit, in large part due to the sale of Bryan Zaragoza to Bayern Munich. Real Sociedad also brought in Sheraldo Becker and sold Mohamed-Ali Cho in January, and jumped just over €20m in the right direction. Sevilla remain the fourth-largest, closesly followed by La Real and Villarreal.

At the other end of the rankings, Las Palmas and Alaves continue to outperform their budgets with by a distance the lowest budgets. Getafe too are much separated as the third-lowest. The bottom three currently of Cadiz (17th), Granada (11th) and Almeria (10th) are underperforming their figures.