Kylian Mbappe looking to protect folded arms as intellectual property

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, and if the reports from the Spanish capital are to be believed, soon-to-be Real Madrid star, is looking to seek brand protection for his celebration.

Mbappe typically folds his arms and hunches his shoulders when he celebrates goals, and it has become something of a personalised celebration. As per Cadena Cope, Mbappe has decided seek brand protection for the profile picture of his celebration, as well as the name ‘Mbappe’, which will be valid in the 27 countries in the European Union, including Spain, and will have both regarded legally as his intellectual property.

It means any products or branding involving his celebration or name will be required to seek permission from Kylian Mbappe in order to use both, or potentially pay Mbappe for the use of them.

Mbappe already has the phrases ‘Football has changed’ and ‘Don’t talk to me about age’ (in French) protected as his. This is not an uncommon path for major stars these days. Already Vinicius Junior has three different registrations under brand protection in the EU, while Cristiano Ronaldo has six, and Lionel Messi has four.

Image via Matthieu Mirville / Dppi / Afp7 / Europa Press