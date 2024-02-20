Inter-Atletico Madrid: Simone Inzaghi praise, Koke to die for the cause and Diego Simeone on Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan host Atletico Madrid in what is a mouth-watering clash in the Champions League this evening, with kick-off set for 21:00 CEST. Inter have been ripping through Serie A of late, and hold a commanding lead, but Los Rojiblancos have shown they can mix it with anyone at their best this season, winning two, drawing one and losing just once in extra time against Real Madrid in their four meetings this season.

“The best thing about them is their collective. They know what they are playing at every game. They have a well-prepared block and it is their greatest virtue,” explained Atletico Madrid captain Koke Resurreccion about their opponents.

However he was keen to focus on their own virtues rather than try to cancel out the Nerazzurri.

“In the end we try to look at what we do well ourselves. If we come out with an idea and die with it, we will be closer to beating the big sides. There are times when you can play well and other times you have to suffer. You have to be up to the task, it is a spectacular match. The level in the Champions League rises and we have to raise the level,” Koke told Diario AS.

Atletico Madrid fans invade the streets of Milan, and the Inter fans responded with the Real Madrid anthem. pic.twitter.com/JOIkRouNsh — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 20, 2024

The clash will see Inter captain face the side he had initially agreed to join from Racing in Argentina, before Inter swooped in at the last minute. Diego Simeone said he was happy that things had worked out for Martinez though.

“There are very young players, not only Lautaro, who could have signed with us. They are very good footballers, he chose another path, in the end it has been very good for him, we see that from what has happened to him. I am happy as an Argentine first and also as a player for everything that has gone well.”

He obviously has a fondness for Inter himself, having played there, and were they not facing each other, Simeone would probably be supporting Inter.

“They were the two best years of my career, I have great memories of the people, of my teammates… They loved me a lot and I always gave my best. There is something you feel inside when you arrive at a place where you love people very much. It will be the same as when we played against Lazio and that is the beauty of football too.”

‼️ Up to 3,500 Atlético Madrid fans will be attending tonight’s game at the San Siro.@marca pic.twitter.com/YgH7FV5hEw — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 20, 2024

Simeone was effusive in his praise for Inter too, highlighting them as a candidate to go all the way after reaching the final last season.

“To talk about Inter you have to think that they are among the best four or five teams in Europe at the moment. How they are running their league speaks for itself, how they played in the Champions League and now they compete with even more confidence. I really like how they play, not just because we are facing them now. They play assured football, simple, the way I understand playing in a simple way, and it will be a match of duels. Whoever wins the most duels will be able to get closer to victory.”

That praise was returned by his opposite number Simone Inzaghi, who shared a dressing room with Simeone at Lazio.

“It will be a pleasure to have Diego as an opponent. He has been a great teammate, we won together in Rome with Lazio and then he left, but we never lost touch. It was understood that he would have been a great coach, you just need to look at everything he has achieved. It is very enjoyable to watch his Atleti play.”

💧 Memphis Depay x Rodrigo De Paul pic.twitter.com/ZE9IILhX71 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 19, 2024

Inzaghi highlighted how Atletico have changed over the years too.

“Simeone is a great, I know how difficult it is to stay at the same team for so many years. It happened to me at Lazio and I hope it happens here. Atleti not only have charisma and mentality: they play well, with their principles. Now they want to dominate the game.”

It’s set to be a thrilling clash between the two, with the pair pitting their wits against each other. In Griezmann and Simeone, Los Rojiblancos might feel they have the star power, but Inter are no doubt in better shape as things stand.

For more on what to expect, check out Inter preview piece courtesy of Football Italia. We’ve also predicted the Champions League games involving Atletico and Barcelona this week.