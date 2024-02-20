Girona manager Michel Sanchez makes big statement following Athletic Club defeat

Girona manager Michel Sanchez has sent out a shot of optimism to their fans and the players, despite defeat to Athletic Club in San Mames. The Catalans had a gap of 10 points to Athletic in fifth, but that gap has been reduced to just 7 now, with 13 games to go in the season. Michel says they will be in the fight for the Champions League though.

Very nearly completing a dramatic comeback in stoppage time, ultimately Girona fell due to three poor errors at the back that allowed Alex Berenguer and Inaki Williams.

“They can’t demand that we always win. Individual errors belong to the entire team. I ask that they play the ball out, yes we have played too many backward passes, especially in their second goal. But this [style] has given us the option to get here and have a chance to come and win in San Mames.”

It has put together a run of three games where Girona have gathered just a single point against Real Sociedad, after they were demolished by Real Madrid last weekend. However Michel was positive. Previously, he had always maintained that they were aiming for just European qualification, but now Michel has confirmed that his side would be going for a top four finish.

“At San Mames everyone has suffered. The data is good, we have generated chances and so have Athletic, of course. They are the ones who push the most at home in La Liga and just defending was not going to get us anywhere. They were three complicated games and perhaps that day in Madrid we weren’t ourselves. In the other two, yes we were, and we are still in a privileged position.”

“I’m not saying that we are a Champions League team, but we are not going to be out of the fight. I will say it, it’ll probably come back to bite me and it’ll be thrown back at me, but we’re going to fight for the Champions League.”

Girona now face a run of four games where the highest ranked side are Getafe in 10th, before clashes against Real Betis and Atletico Madrid. They do have an added advantage on their competitors, in that they have no cup competitions to pursue at the same time.