Conflicting report emerges on Real Madrid contract for Kylian Mbappe: Signing bonus could rise to €150m

Real Madrid appear to be closing in on the signature of Kylian Mbappe, and on Monday morning Marca broke that the deal had been tied up. Since however, that has been denied by multiple sources, as have some of the terms they reported.

Later that day the first denials that Mbappe’s name was actually signed on the dotted line emerged, even if a verbal agreement has been reached. One or two matters are still to be settled, reportedly regarding image rights and whether Mbappe will have it written into his contract that he can play for France during the Olympic Games this summer, which collides with Real Madrid’s preseason and the beginning of their La Liga campaign.

Originally Mbappe’s contract was said to be in the region of €15-20m per season, and a signing bonus that did not reach €50m. Cadena SER now contradict that and say that while his salary will be at the lower end of that, €14m per season, but his signing bonus will be €30m per year. That would raise the total, if a five-year contract is accurate, to €150m.

It seems to be almost unanimous reporting that Mbappe’s salary will be lower than what he was offered by Los Blancos in 2022, and while the signing bonus could be rather large, the total package is still value given the rest of the market. Harry Kane, Carlo Ancelotti’s preferred option to strengthen last summer following the exit of Karim Benzema, cost Bayern Munich €100m before wages were discussed, and is five years older than Mbappe too.