Champions League Predictions: Inter to edge Atletico Madrid and a tight clash between Barcelona and Napoli

We’re into the second half of the Champions League ties from the Round of 16, and we’re back with our predictions as Atletico Madrid and Barcelona join the action. Last week we went 5/6 for results and hit on the PSG-Real Sociedad scoreline too.

Inter Milan v Atletico Madrid

Feargal Brennan: Inter Milan come into this game on the back of eight successive wins in across competitions. Simone Inzaghi’s team have stormed into the void left by Napoli this season and they look certain to go on and win Serie A. Inzaghi’s pragmatism was crucial to reaching the final in 2023, but he is up against the master in Diego Simeone. A thumping win over Las Palmas will be a boost for Atletico Madrid with the added bonus of keeping Antoine Griezmann fresh.

Result: Inter Milan 1-1 Atletico Madrid

John Menzies: This is certainly the tie of the round, with two great sides set to go head-to-head. Atletico have a good chance of progressing, but they need to come away from the San Siro with a positive result. However, I can see their away struggles continuing against a strong and in-form Inter side.

Result: Inter Milan 3-1 Atletico Madrid

Ruairidh Barlow: This is a hard one to call, despite the relative ease suggested by the numbers. Atletico Madrid are eighth when it comes to their domestic away record, but also the second-top goalscorers in Europe. Inter have the third-best defence in the Champions League, but on top of that are storming towards the Serie A title. All the talk in Italy is that this side is even better than last year’s but they’re not quite Manchester City or Real Madrid level yet. Inter to overcome Atletico, but not by much, although it will be interesting to see if Diego Simeone reverts to a more cautious approach.

Result: Inter Milan 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Napoli v Barcelona

FB: Napoli are wildly off the pace in Serie A with Walter Mazzarri now out of the door as a result. Managerial changes and underperforming stars have typified their campaign. The question is, can wobbly Barcelona take advantage? Late goals have been key for Barcelona recently and if they can stay calm, this could be a tight win.

Result: Napoli 0-1 Barcelona

JM: This should be another great tie, although both teams come into it in relatively poor form. Barcelona have looked better since Xavi decided his future, and they are capable of breaching Napoli’s defence regularly, especially with Lamine Yamal playing and Robert Lewandowski back in form. The big task will be to keep Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen quiet.

Result: Napoli 1-1 Barcelona

RB: Two teams that by their own standards, are quite bad. Both were champions last season, and neither look remotely like those teams. Napoli have brought in a new manager for this, and that should galvanise them. However this is Barcelona’s biggest two games of the season remaining, and Xavi Hernandez will ask his players to put whatever they have into it. All to play for in the second leg, bearing in mind Victor Osimhen is unlikely to play the whole match.

Result: Napoli 2-2 Barcelona