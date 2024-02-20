Barcelona target rejects Bayern Munich option amid Thomas Tuchel struggles

Thomas Tuchel and Hansi Flick have both been linked with the Barcelona job in recent weeks, and both could have finished the season at Bayern Munich too. The former is under severe pressure in Bavaria, and his job security appears to be changing on a day-by-day basis.

After defeats to Bayer Leverkusen, Lazio and most recently Bochum, Tuchel is thought to be a bad result away from the sack, with Bayern eight points off the top of the table currently, although they intend to maintain him until the end of this season.

However that has not stopped Bayern reaching out to potential options to finish the season should they feel it necessary to bid farewell to Tuchel. Flick has been one of the names mentioned, amongst the likes of Zinedine Zidane, but according to Sky Deutschland, via MD, Flick has dismissed the idea. He will not be returning to Bayern before the end of the season.

Flick has been making all of the right noises for the Barcelona job, with various reports emerging stating that he wants the job, as well as others saying that he is learning Spanish. The 58-year-old also changed agent to Pini Zahavi recently, who has close linked to Barcelona President Joan Laporta. He has enjoyed the admiration of Laporta since his Bayern demolished Barcelona 8-2 in 2020, but was much less impressive in charge of Germany, before they dismissed him.