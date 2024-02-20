Barcelona interested in signing highly-rated midfielder from Stuttgart, player dreams of making move

Barcelona are known for recruiting promising young talent to their La Masia academy, and it’s something that they’ve especially looked to do in recent years because of their ongoing financial problems.

The likes of Lucas Roman, Mikayil Faye and Noah Darvich have all joined in the last 18 months, and they could soon be joined by Raul Paula, a 20-year-old currently tearing it up for Stuttgart’s B team. He has amassed 13 goals and five assists in 21 appearances so far this season.

As reported by Bild (via MD), Paula is well liked by Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who is keen to sign the German-Portuguese midfielder this summer. However, it’s also noted that clubs in the Premier League are also keeping tabs on him.

Despite this, Barcelona have a significant advantage in the race to sign Paula, as he is said to dream of a move to the Catalan giants. However, as was shown with Lucas Bergvall, that doesn’t count for everything.