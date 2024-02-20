Barcelona furious with coach over involvement with sports betting company

It’s safe to say that Rafa Marquez is not overly popular at Barcelona at the moment. He was reportedly chewed out by club bosses for declaring his interest in replacing Xavi Hernandez as first team head coach shortly after he announced his decision to leave at the end of the season, and he’s now got himself into further hot water.

In recent days, Marquez has promoted a Mexican sports betting company on his Instagram account, with the latest post coming via a story on Tuesday. As reported by MD, Barcelona are furious that the Barca Atletic head coach has done this, and as such, they have forwarded the matter to the Compliance department.

Barcelona are concerned that there could be a conflict with Marquez’s actions, given that he is a coach at the club and is also promoted a betting site that they not associated with.

While Barcelona are pleased with Marquez’s work as manager of the subsidiary, they are bemused at his actions on this matter – they see it as something of a betrayal of the values that the club represents.