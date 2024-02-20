Atletico Madrid down but not out as Inter Milan secure one-goal lead heading into crucial second leg

Atletico Madrid’s hopes of reaching the quarter-final stage of the Champions League have taken a blow, as they lost 1-0 to Inter Milan at the San Siro. However, they are far from condemned.

The first half saw very few chances created, as Atleti and Diego Simeone took a pragmatic approach to proceedings in Milan. Lautaro Martinez did have a huge opportunity to score just before the interval, but he scuffed his strike.

Marko Arnautovic was introduced at half time due to an injury for Marcus Thuram, and it was he that proved to be the difference maker for Inter. After missing two clear-cut chances in the second half, he scored the winning goal with 15 minutes to play. A mistake from Reinildo Mandava allowed Lautaro to run in behind – his shot was saved, but Arnautovic scored the rebound.

No more goals means that Atletico Madrid do have a chance of overturning the deficit in the second leg, which will be played in front of their passionate supporters at the Civitas Metropolitano in three weeks’ time.