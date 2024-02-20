Athletic Club punish Girona mistakes as tension rises in Champions League race

Athletic Club 3-2 Girona

The first clash between these two sides was described by some as the best game of the season, and this one certainly wasn’t far behind. Los Leones took an early lead through Alex Berenguer after just two minutes, following good high pressure from the Basque side. His excellent weak foot finish into the corner set Athletic Club up for success.

Girona struggled to make progress up the pitch, and Inaki Williams would nearly double the lead, cutting in and hitting the post. The Catalans did have one or two dangerous forays forward, but neither Viktor Tsygankov nor Yangel Herrera could convert tricky chances.

In the second half, the game exploded into life. Ivan Martin’s excellent control in the box allowed him to cross for Tsygankov to finish from close range three minutes later. However Athletic didn’t bat an eyelid, with a Miguel Gutierrez backheel beinig pounced upon. Berenguer finished first time from the resulting pass. On the hour mark, Inaki Williams punished Gutierrez again, latching onto the bouncing ball to give Athletic what looked like a comfortable lead.

Paulo Gazzanigga only narrowly slid in to prevent Inaki scoring again inside the six-yard box following a loose control. Yet with 15 minutes to go, Girona continued to push, and Eric Garcia headed in from an Aleix Garcia free-kick, making it game on. After a five-minute pause for a medical emergency in the stands – everything was resolved – Girona through what they had at the Basques.

Their pressure was no longer stopping Girona high up the pitch, camping them out in front of the fans at San Mames. Girona’s two best chances to equalise would come in stoppage time. After Savio was sent in behind by a remarkable pass from Eric, Unai Simon rushed out quickly to stop him. With Simon off his line, Jhon Solis fired what looked like the equaliser, but Dani Vivian was back on the line to make a heroic headed clearance. Still, a late cross from Aleix Garcia would find captain Juanpe unmarked in the box on the penalty spot in the 98th minute, but the grandstand finish was anti-climactic for Girona.

It leaves the Catalans six points behind Real Madrid at the top of the table, but more ominously, just seven ahead of Athletic in 5th place. Los Leones meanwhile gain ground on Girona but remain within two points of Atletico Madrid and a much-coveted Champions League spot.