Antoine Griezmann among two Atletico Madrid players to suffer injury blows during defeat to Inter Milan

Atletico Madrid were disappointed to lose 1-0 to Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday, although they are very much still in with a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals, given that the return leg will be at the Civitas Metropolitano, where they hadn’t lost for 13 months until a couple of weeks ago.

What could be more concerning that the defeat is that Atleti lost two players to injury during the 90 minutes at the San Siro. Jose Maria Gimenez had to be replaced at half time, while even more worryingly, Antoine Griezmann was forced off in the second half.

As per Diario AS, Gimenez suffered discomfort in the first half, and the decision was taken not to risk him. Griezmann picked up a sprain ankle, which Simeone commented after that he hopes it is nothing to worry about.

🚨🎙️ Diego Simeone: "Antoine Griezmann's injury was an ankle twist. The ankle is resilient, so it's nothing serious. I hope it's not worrisome." pic.twitter.com/4Q9eCeGW6a — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 20, 2024

It remains to be seen whether either Gimenez or Griezmann are forced to miss this weekend’s trip to Almeria. Simeone may opt to rest them anyway, as Atletico Madrid take on Athletic Club in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie just a few days later.