Zinedine Zidane ‘available immediately’ for European giant if manager is sacked

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel was asked on Sunday if he felt that he was still the right man for the job after his side’s 3-2 loss to Bochum, which leaves them eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen with just 12 games to go. It could be a Real Madrid legend that takes over from him.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Zidane is an option that has been discussed by Bayern internally should Tuchel leave. They are keen for the former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund boss to continue until the end of the season, but given the delicate nature of things, they are taking the situation game by game.

The Bavarian giants appreciate his experience and ‘aura’, while interestingly Plettenberg claims that Zidane would be available immediately. It is not yet clear whether that means that Zidane is simply unattached, or whether Zidane has indicated that he would be willing to take over immediately.

🚨News #Zidane: FC Bayern wants to continue with #Tuchel at least until the end of the season – as always reported! However: The bosses are now taking it game by game. That's why they are considering a plan B & C in the background. ⚠️ One of the most prominent candidates who… pic.twitter.com/9VyqdW5qk1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 19, 2024

It would be the first senior job that Zidane has had that isn’t at Real Madrid, with a spell at Castilla and two with the senior side. Barcelona may also be keeping a close eye on developments, with Tuchel a rumoured option for the Blaugrana bench next season.

Image via FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images