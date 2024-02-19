When Kylian Mbappe will be presented as a new Real Madrid player

Real Madrid have reportedly already inked a deal with Kylian Mbappe for the 25-year-old forward to become their star attraction. He will join for free on the expiry of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe is set to take a significant pay cut to sign for Real Madrid this summer, and it appears that for the most part, Los Blancos have gotten their way with regards to setting the terms of the deal.

Now Carlo Ancelotti can start thinking about where he will deploy Mbappe in a star-studded line-up. He will not have much preseason to work with him though, and possibly none at all. The Euros in Germany are due to run until the 14th of July, and the Olympics in Paris will begin on the 24th of August until the 10th – Mbappe is hoping to compete in both tournaments with France.

Marca say that the presentation will take place between the 14th and the 24th of July in all likelihood, unless France are eliminated earlier in the group or knockout stages, at which point his Euros will finish earlier. The presentation, which is already being worked on at the offices in Madrid, will not take place before the 1st of July though, when his deal with PSG is still valid.

It is not yet clear whether Los Blancos will save the official announcement for close to the presentation, as has happened previously with the likes of Jude Bellingham, or they may announce the deal sooner, now that the news has been broken.