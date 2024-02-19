WATCH: Endrick Felipe returns to Palmeiras action with a goal from distance five months from Real Madrid move

All of the news and attention has focused on Kylian Mbappe’s seemingly imminent signing for Real Madrid this summer, so much so that Endrick Felipe’s arrival will be somewhat out of the spotlight. Despite a potential €60m fee for Endrick, that is as it should be for a 17-year-old. On the pitch, he continues to impress though.

After Brazil failed to qualify for the Olympics, Endrick returned to action with Palmeiras for the first time since last season last Thursday in the Sao Paulo State Championship against Sao Bernardo, playing 72 minutes in a 1-0 win. On Sunday evening, he was back in the starting XI again, and fired Palmeiras ahead in their local derby with Corinthians from distance.

Endrick was back in Palmeiras action last week, and in just his second game back, got his first goal of the season. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/YUMgP4nhAU — Football España (@footballespana_) February 19, 2024

He would have an assist chalked off due to an offside later on, and was eventually withdrawn with just seen minutes to go and the score at 2-0, but saw his side concede just four minutes later, and relinquish the lead in the 97th minute.

Nevertheless Real Madrid will be happy that he is once again looking dangerous and confident in front of goal to start the season. The Brazilian turns 18 on the 17th of July, at which point he can make the move to the Spanish capital, although he could travel a few weeks before to begin preseason with Los Blancos.