WATCH: 18-year-old Barcelona starlet scores amazing ‘Cruyffian’ goal for Rafael Marquez

Barcelona have brought in 18-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque for a fee that could rise to €61m, but he might have competition for the number nine spot down the line. Marc Guiu continues his impressive season, whether playing for Barcelona’s under 19s, Barca Atletic or the senior side.

His latest work was for Rafael Marquez’s Barca Atletic side, as he scored the third in a 3-1 win over Rayo Majadahonda, giving them breathing room in the match. A seemingly impossible finish, his form of back-heel in the air guided the ball in at the near post.

😱 ¿¡¡¡Pero cómo te atreves a hacer eso, MARC GUIU!!!? ⚽️ Es un taconazo MÁGICO de un jugador EXTRAORDINARIO.

Some have evoked memories of Johan Cruyff’s famous goal against Atletico Madrd in 1973.

50 years ago today, Johan Cruyff scored his legendary "phantom goal" past Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Miguel Reina (father of Pepe). "I remember it with great happiness, only he could have scored it. At that time he was a one-off. A unique figure and character."

While others feel that Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s effort for Inter against Bologna is a more accurate comparison.

After the match Guiu was clearly in good spirits, backing up Robert Lewandowski’s claim that Barcelona can still win the league, as he told Esport3.

“Yes, there is still a title race, we are motivated and we believe we can win it. We will win something, 100%.”

‼️DESPRÉS DE MARCAR UN DELS GOLS DE L'ANY AMB EL FILIAL… 🔵🔴Marc Guiu, en clau primer equio: "Guanyarem alguna cosa 100%

On the goal itself, Guiu admitted he hadn’t scored many better.

“It’s one of the best goals I’ve scored, one of the strangest ones, I went ahead and it turned out well, I tried to finish any way I could and it went in.”

“I try to handle it [moving between teams] in the best way possible and trying to learn from all the coaches. The most important thing is to give everything on the pitch and the opportunities come. I always try to help the team.”

It’s a victory that moved Barca Atletic into the top four of their Primera RFEF group, five points of Nastic de Tarragona in first.