Two designs for Barcelona kits next season revealed for 125th anniversary and lime green third kit

Barcelona are set to commemorate their 125th anniversary as a club next season, when they hope to return to a renovated Camp Nou in the latter half of the year, and will also mark the occasion with a familiar shirt.

According to Footy Headlines, the home kit will feature a half-and-half design with the shirt split between blue and red. It’s a design that is familiar to many Barcelona fans, famously in the 2008-09 season when the Blaugrana won their first treble in that design. However it is perhaps more reminiscent of their 1999-2000 kit design, worn by the likes of Rivaldo, and regarded as an iconic kit. The same source also say that the Blaugrana are closer to continuing their sponsorship deal with Nike, rather than trying to go with Puma, which has been reported as something the club would be interested in.

Meanwhile their third kit is primed to be a lime-green number that does look rather more unique. Footy Headlines say that a ‘tonal design’ in lime green is likely, something that will be contrasted with a dark blue.

Notably they also predict a rotated Nike swoosh to have it pointing upwards. This would replace a third kit this season which is a gold number with a dark blue trim. It is not clear whether they will continue to use their senyera kit, which reflects the Catalan flag.