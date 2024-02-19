Real Madrid starlet assaulted following under-19s match

Real Madrid forward Iker Bravo was assaulted yesterday evening as they left a match at under-19 level. He is not believed to have sustained any injuries from the incident.

Bravo, 19, had been involved in Real Madrid’s Juvenil A side’s 4-2 win over Rayo Majadahonda, during which he was frequently referred to as a ‘clown’ amongst other insults from the stands. Relevo say this is a regular occurrence for Bravo on trips away from Valdebebas.

However the abuse continued for Bravo after the match on this occasion. After the game, as Bravo and his teammates made their way to the team bus, an unnamed individual headbutted the former Barcelona striker. Members of Alvaro Arbeloa’s staff then intervened in order to prevent things going any further. It is not yet clear whether the perpetrator has been identified or whether charges will be pressed.

This is just another incident where players and professionals are exposed to safety risks due to the poor behaviour of fans in lower league and grass roots football. Last year a referee was beaten up after an under-18 match in Ceuta, and had to be taken to hospital, while just a few weeks ago, Lucas Ocampos was the victim of unfortunate behaviour from a young fan at Vallecas.