Real Madrid star given ovation by opposition fans during Rayo Vallecano draw

Real Madrid may not have gotten the result that they wanted against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon, as they could not find a way past Stole Dimitrievski for a second time. Yet the home crowd did have praise for one of their players.

Croatia star and Real Madrid legend Luka Modric made what is a rare start these days, with the 38-year-old playing 87 minutes before he was taken off for Arda Guler. As detailed by Cadena SER, Modric was given an ovation by the home crowd at Vallecas, despite their general dislike of Real Madrid.

Modric has been linked with the exit door frequently over the last month, as his game time continues to illustrate that he is no longer first choice at the Santiago Bernabeu. The veteran reportedly renewed his deal under the impression he would still be involved as a starter often this season, but for the first-time since arriving at the club, he looks a fringe player. As such, this was likely his last appearance at Vallecas, if he does leave at the end of his deal in the summer.