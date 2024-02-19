Real Madrid contract with Kylian Mbappe denied – agreement only verbal as per report

On Monday morning, it was broken that Kylian Mbappe had signed a deal with Real Madrid, and while nobody is of the opinion that anything else will occur, alternative reports have claimed that a deal is not signed.

According to Relevo, there is an agreement in place between Los Blancos and Mbappe, and the numbers of his contract are also confirmed. However they claim the deal is only verbal as things stand, and that Mbappe’s mother and agent Fayza Lamari is still looking to negotiate a few more details in their favour. This has since been corroborated by ESPN.

One of the points of negotiation still being discussed are the image rights that Mbappe and Real Madrid will split. Another is that Lamari wants Mbappe’s presence at the Olympic Games to be assured this summer if France select him. In additions, he still has to settle the terms of his exit with Paris Saint-Germain, where both sides appear willing to negotiate Mbappe foregoing some of his €80m loyalty bonus.

That is ultimately a matter of Mbappe wanting to leave on good terms, but can have no bearing on his deal with Real Madrid, as he is free to talk to and sign with anyone. Madridistas will obviously be wary of any talk of verbal agreement given that is what was in place last time he left them at the altar. All the same, all roads seem to lead Mbappe to Madrid as things stand.