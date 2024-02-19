Raul Gonzalez under pressure as Real Madrid Castilla slide towards drop zone

Real Madrid Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez was at one point tipped to replace Carlo Ancelotti in the senior side, and even earlier this season was in contention for the Villarreal job after Quique Setien was sacked. But his latest exploits may have interest in him dwindling.

This will be Raul’s fifth year in charge of Castilla, having joined them in 2019, and has been on the verge of promotion on several occasions, last season losing out in the play-off final to Eldense. The goal this year again was to make it to the second division, but things are sliding the other way.

Castilla have been on a poor run of just two points from their last six matches, and one win in nine games. It has them sitting in 14th place, just four points above Merida in 17th, who are occupying the last relegation spot. Meanwhile the last play-off place, 5th, is 12 points removed from Raul and his Castilla side.

The Castilla coach has been tipped to leave the job at the end of the season, and has had no shortage of opportunities in the past to take over teams in the big five European leagues, with Spanish, English and German teams showing interest, all of which has so far been turned down by Raul. It looks as if he may be ready to head in a different direction this summer though.