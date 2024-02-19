Paris Saint-Germain CEO confirms Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in private

With a little over four months to go until the transfer window, the first reports of confirmation for the biggest deal of the summer emerged. It looks as if, after it was confirmed last week that Kylian Mbappe would leave Paris Saint-Germain last week, Kylian Mbappe will be heading to Real Madrid next season.

Los Blancos have reportedly sealed the deal for Mbappe already following about a month of negotiations. Mbappe will retain a hefty percentage of his image rights, but will earn around half of what he currently is at PSG.

Those reports have come exclusively from the Spanish capital, and now further reports claim that PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed in private conversations over the weekend that Mbappe had chosen Real Madrid and agreed a deal with them, as per Diario AS. As such, he has asked PSG not to make him any further offers.

Understandably, many Madridistas may be reluctant to celebrate his signing until Real Madrid themselves put out confirmation, but certainly it looks as though there is only one direction of travel coming from both Spain and France. Real Madrid seem unlikely to confirm the deal until close to the transfer window, if previous form is anything to go by.