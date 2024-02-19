Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Reality of Raphinha situation at Barcelona and Real Madrid’s offensive plans

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

Real Madrid not planning on selling forward to make room for Kylian Mbappe

Yes, up until now I am not receiving any signals to suggest that Real Madrid will look to sell any of their current crop of forwards, even if Kylian Mbappe arrives in the summer.

No concrete offers for Barcelona star Raphinha

There is always too much talk about Raphinha. To date I don’t know of anything concrete, but I think that in the coming weeks, months, offers will arrive, especially from the Premier League. Saudi Arabia also tried to sign him in the past. Lamine Yamal is non-transferable: the club considers him the present and the future of Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid intending on defensive re-shuffle

Despite the talk of renewals, there will be movement in terms of the defenders that Atletico Madrid have. Overall, I’d say it’s likely that they change at least one or two players in the summer.