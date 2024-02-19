Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid contract revealed two weeks after signing from Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid have reportedly secured the signing of Kylian Mbappe already, over a decade after they first tried to sign the Frenchman. The 25-year-old will accomplish what he has declared is his dream when he joins Los Blancos in July on a free from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Marca, the deal was signed two weeks ago after about a month of talks between Mbappe’s mother and agent Fayza Lamari, his lawyer Delphine Verheyden and Managing Director Jose Angel Sanchez. It was said that the deal would only happen on Real Madrid’s terms this time, and it appears they have gotten their way.

While Real Madrid have compromised on image rights – earlier it was reported that Mbappe will earn around 60% of them – Mbappe has taken a major wage cut. His deal will see him earn a net salary of €15-20m per year, over a five-year period. That is a cut approaching half of his €32m per annum salary at PSG.

Equally the signing bonus has also come down significantly from the €130m that had been agreed, as it will now be below €50m. At PSG, in his latest deal signed two summers ago, his signing bonus was €60m, and he also had a loyalty bonus of €80m, although there are conflicting reports on whether Mbappe will forego some of this money.

Mbappe will shoot straight to the top of Real Madrid’s wage bill, and is undoubtedly the best paid in their history taking into account his image rights too, but in terms of the overall signing, i has to be regarded as a bargain for Real Madrid. Not having to fork out for his transfer fee, as well as putting him only a few million over the top earners in the squad means it will not be a deal that conditions the club financially over the coming years. The fact he has penned a five-year deal also means Real Madrid can move forward without fear of Mbappe contract talks on the horizon any time soon, as has happened to PSG of late.