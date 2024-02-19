Kylian Mbappe has already signed Real Madrid contract – first confirmation of deal from Spain

Real Madrid have already signed a deal with Kylian Mbappe according to the latest reports in the Spanish capital. It was communicated to the press on Thursday last week that Mbappe would be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season on the expiry of his contract, but he already has a deal in place with Los Blancos.

That is according to Marca, who claim that a deal was signed between Mbappe and Real Madrid two weeks ago. On the fourth attempt, Florentino Perez has finally got his man. According to their information, Real Madrid spoke to Mbappe in the first days of January to see if he was still keen on signing for them in July, a plan that had been agreed the previous way.

After receiving the green light from Mbappe, Managing Director Jose Angel Sanchez began negotiations with Mbappe and his mother and agent Fayza Lamari. Los Blancos came to a compromise on image rights, but have signed him to a vastly reduced deal compared to what he was on at Paris Saint-Germain, and what they had offered him in 2022. That includes a signing bonus of less than €50m, more details of his salary are here.

Mbappe is due to be presented to the Real Madrid crowd at some point from the first of July onwards, between his participation in the Euros and Olympics with France.

It represents a major coup for Florentino Perez and Real Madrid, who sign arguably the best player in the world. While they have made a number of Galactico signings over the past decade or so, it is arguably the first time they have pursued and signed a star in the argument for the Ballon d’Or already since spending €128m on Eden Hazard – and all for free.

