Barcelona Sevilla

Gerard Deulofeu goes off at former teammate for challenge – ‘IT IS UNACCEPTABLE’

Sheffield United defender Mason Holgate protested the decision to send him off for his tackle on Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, after he lunged in with both fee on the Brighton winger. Former Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu did not appreciate Holgate’s actions.

The pair used to be teammates at Everton, but Deulofeu took to social media to voice his opinion that longer and harsher sanctions should befall tackles like Holgate’s. He was only shown a red card after a VAR review, having initially been booked, and protested the decision at the time. Deulofeu did not appreciate it.

“This boy has been a teammate of mine but I see this and my heart breaks because I am experiencing it firsthand,” he tweeted referring to his own injury issues currently, as he recovers from surgery for a second anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“We must begin to make an example out of these types of tackles, with sanctions punishing them in an appropriate manner. IT IS UNACCEPTABLE.”

It is an issue that will be particularly close to his heart, having suffered bad injuries in recent years. Deulofeu is frequently a target for bad tackles due to his dribbling ability, and the Udinese forward has just undergone a second surgery in a little over a year to treat anterior cruciate ligament problems.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Brighton Gerard Deulofeu Kaoru Mitoma Mason Holgate Sheffield United Udinese

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News