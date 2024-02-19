Barcelona could get surprise attacking boost for Napoli clash in Champions League

Barcelona could be set for a surprise attacking boost for their trip to Naples, as they face Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday night. Currently, Vitor Roque, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal are their only fit forwards, but Joao Felix could be a late addition to the squad.

The Portuguese has felt a considerable improvement in his ankle injury, say Sport, and if he continues in this direction, he could well travel with the team to Italy on Tuesday. They say under no circumstances would he start, but he could be an option off the bench, which given their current resources, might be valuable for Xavi Hernandez. It has been three weeks since his ankle injury, but it looks as if he could be in a state to play – the initial diagnosis was around three to four weeks.

🚨 João Félix has done part of the training session with the group. @victor_nahe — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 19, 2024

Ferran Torres on the other hand has been definitively ruled out. He is in the final phase of his recovery, but will not be back until Getafe this weekend at the earliest.

Even before his injury, Felix had been dropped to the bench by Xavi, and will have to perform in order to recover his place. While there hasn’t been much impressive play from the frontline of late, including both Lamine Yamal and Felix would be a risk defensively.