Zinedine Zidane tipped as favourite to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane could take over at Bayern Munich this summer.

Zidane remains linked with a host of jobs after missing out on his preference to replace Didier Deschamps as France head coach.

The former midfielder has been out of work since his departure from Madrid at the end of the 2020/21 season.

However, despite being out of the game for almost three campaigns, his stock remains high, as he assesses a return to the dugout.

With no option to take over with Les Bleus, Zidane is focused on a club role, with Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport claiming he is the favourite to replace Thomas Tuchel in Munich.

Tuchel is under major pressure in Bavaria, as Bayern Munich battle to keep their Bundesliga and Champions League challenges on track, and he could be sacked if they fail.

Former boss Hansi Flick has also been linked with a return to the Allianz Arena alongside potentially taking over from Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona.

With Flick on Barcelona’s radar , Zidane’s next step could play a part in deciding their path, in an extra twist to the story.