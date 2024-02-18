“You don’t know anything” – Joan Laporta quizzed by Barcelona fan on possibility of signing Kylian Mbappe

Following news this week that Kylian Mbappe is to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season, there has been plenty of speculation as to where the 24-year-old will end up this summer. Real Madrid are firm favourites, although there has also been links with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

One destination that is undoubtedly off the table is Barcelona, as the Catalan giants simply cannot afford to sign Mbappe due to their ongoing financial woes. That didn’t stop one supporter quizzing president Joan Laporta on that possibility.

As covered by El Chiringuito, Laporta responded to the fan with a smile, before saying “you don’t know anything”.

💣 Le piden a Laporta que fiche a Mbappé. 😳 ¡OJO a la respuesta del presidente del Barça! 🎥 @10JoseAlvarez pic.twitter.com/EtimWQtzfs — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 17, 2024

Rather than having him, it’s highly likely that Barcelona will be facing Mbappe from next season, and he will almost certainly be joining Real Madrid – a deal is not yet agreed, but terms are expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.