“We got nervous” – Carlo Ancelotti “not happy” with his Real Madrid squad following Rayo Vallecano draw

It was a disappointing afternoon for Real Madrid on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas. Not only that, they have also lost Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga for next weekend’s clash with Sevilla, as they will both be forced to sit out due to suspension.

Carlo Ancelotti was far from pleased with the result, as he told the media in his post-match press conference (via Marca).

“We’re not happy after this draw. We were good until the penalty, our game changed after it and we got nervous.

“Playing here is always difficult. There were a lot of duels and fights. Rayo were good. We got a point, we’re not satisfied. But maybe in the future this could be a good point.”

Ancelotti also dismissed any suggestions of his players being affected by the ongoing speculation regarding Kylian Mbappe, who has edged closer to joining Real Madrid this week.

“When have we not been focused? We are always focused, today too. To scold this team for something this season is very difficult.”

Real Madrid will hope to bounce back when they take on Sevilla, albeit being without Carvajal and Camavinga is far from ideal for Ancelotti.