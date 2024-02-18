WATCH: Rayo Vallecano equalise from the penalty spot as Real Madrid pegged back at Vallecas

Real Madrid had a dream start at Vallecas, scoring very early on to establish a 1-0 lead over Rayo Vallecano. However, they have since been pegged back, and it’s a former Los Blancos star that has got the goal for the hosts.

It was Joselu Mato that found the back of the net for Real Madrid inside three minutes, although Rayo have hit back from the penalty spot. Eduardo Camavinga was adjudged to have handled inside the area after an Oscar Trejo strike, with a VAR referral seeing the on-field decision of no penalty being changed.

Is Camavinga meant to chop off his hands to prevent this? He literally had his arms right next to his chest? Honestly don’t know the handball rule anymore. pic.twitter.com/KbpAVFbFLq — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) February 18, 2024

Raul de Tomas stepped up against his former side, and he beat Andriy Lunin from 12 yards to make it 1-1.

It’s a brilliant penalty from RDT – even if Lunin had dived the right way, he simply wasn’t getting anywhere near it.

It’s a blow for Real Madrid to be pegged back, as they look to go eight points ahead of Girona in the La Liga title race. Rayo Vallecano will hope that they can stop that happening, as new head coach Inigo Perez aims to avoid defeat in his first match in charge.