WATCH: Dream start for Real Madrid against Rayo Vallecano as Joselu Mato scores inside four minutes

Real Madrid can go eight points clear of Girona at the top of the La Liga table if they defeat Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas, and they are already on course to do just that, having taken a very early lead against their Madrid neighbours.

Joselu Mato was one of four changes to the side that defeated RB Leipzig on Tuesday, and it is he that has scored the opening goal. VAR checked for a possible offside, but everything was fine, allowing the goal to be given.

The veteran striker continues his excellent form when starting for Real Madrid. It was a lovely cross from Federico Valverde, and on the stretch, Joselu turned the ball past Stole Dimitrievski. He also took the opportunity to mimic Jude Bellingham’s arms aloft celebration upon scoring.

It is certainly a brilliant start for Real Madrid, who are aiming to continue their outstanding form this season. Equally, it’s been a horror opening to Inigo Perez’s time as Rayo Vallecano head coach, as his side are behind inside five minutes.

