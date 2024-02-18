Transfer insider gives update on Raphinha’s Barcelona future amid talk of Tottenham Hotspur offer

Barcelona are likely to consider offers for much of their squad this summer with the exception of a select few they want to build around, but there is no doubt that they are keen on making one or two big sales. One of the names that has been most closely linked with an exit this summer is Brazilian winger Raphinha, who has failed to live up to expectations since his arrival.

Singning for a fee of €58m two summers ago from Leeds United, Barcelona muscled in ahead of Chelsea to secure the signature of Raphinha, with the help of then agent and now sporting director Deco. However in his first season he was unable to displace Ousmane Dembele, and while injuries have prevented him from a major role this season, when he has been fit, he has been outshone by 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Recent reports claimed that the Blaugrana had already received an offer for him from Tottenham Hotspur, with a view to a summer move. However Matteo Moretto has told The Daily Briefing that there is ‘nothing concrete’ in terms of interest in him. That said, he did give credence to the idea that Raphinha would be the subject of interest this summer and likely offers down the line.

Barcelona have Lamine Yamal performing at a high level already, but will be keen to protect him having seen the fate of Pedri and Gavi being over-played early in their career. That makes it likely one of Ferran Torres or Raphinha will remain over the summer.