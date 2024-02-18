Ronald Araujo sees shades of Gerard Pique in budding Barcelona teammate – “He has unbelievable talent”

While it’s not been a very good season for Barcelona so far, a big silver lining has been the emergence of multiple youngsters from the La Masia academy. Lamine Yamal has greatly impressed since breaking into the first team, while Pau Cubarsi and Hector Fort have also made a significant impact.

In Cubarsi’s case, he has been a regular starter over the last few weeks, and he has generally impressed, often looking like a seasoned professional at times. He has impressed fans and pundits alike, and the same sentiment is felt within Barcelona.

In an interview with Lays, Ronald Araujo spoke on Cubarsi, and he admitted that he sees shades of Barcelona’s greatest ever central defenders in the 17-year-old’s game, that being Gerard Pique.

“I learned a lot from Pique, especially his intelligence. Geri was not fast, but he was very smart, he was always in the right position. Technically, he always offered a solution. He reminds me a little bit of Pau Cubarsi, because he has something of him, he’s very smart. The truth is that he has unbelievable talent at just 17 years old. I think he should be taken care of, because he is a talent at the club for many years to come.”

Araujo and Cubarsi could end up being the long-term centre-back partnership at Barcelona, something that could be very great for the club, as they do have the potential to be in the same reckoning as that famed Carles Puyol-Pique partnership from years gone by.