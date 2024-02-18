Real Sociedad end barren run with late Mallorca win

Real Sociedad have secured a first victory in six games via late 2-1 fightback win away at Mallorca.

La Real have endured a poor run of form in recent weeks with no wins or goals scored in their last five outings in all competitions.

A trip to Palma presented a chance for the Basque side to turn the tide but they were forced to dig deep against their ten men hosts.

It was far from straightforward for the visitors in the Balearics, as Antonio Sanchez put the home side in front in the opening minutes.

However, the game took a key twist before the break, as Takefusa Kubo scored the club’s first La Liga goal since January 20, to level the contest.

Antonio Rallo’s dismissal in first half added time gave La Real a player advantage for the second period.

Despite taking control after the restart, Mallorca were stubborn to break down, before Mikel Merino got away from his marker to nod home the winner in the 93rd minute.

