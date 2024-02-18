Real Madrid star disappointed by club’s “broken promises” from last summer, preparing to leave in 2024

It’s safe to say that Luka Modric has had a very difficult season. The 38-year-old has barely been called upon by Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has opted to utilise the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde much more regularly.

It’s a far cry from last season, when Modric was a regular starter for Los Blancos. As reported by Relevo, remaining his way was a key detail included in last summer’s contract negotiations, during which the Croatian midfielder agreed a one-year extension. He feels that the promises made to him have not been fulfilled, and he would have preferred the club to have been clearer at the time of the renewal.

Modric wanted to finish his Real Madrid career on a high note, by being an important member of the first team squad. However, this has been far from the case, which has severely disappointed him.

It’s highly likely that Modric will end his stay at Real Madrid in the summer. He could still have an impact between now and the end of the season, but it’s still been a disappointing end to a brilliant 12-year spell in the Spanish capital.