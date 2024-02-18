Real Madrid expect to have key player ready for action for crucial Champions League encounter

Eder Militao has certainly been a big miss for Real Madrid this season. After tearing his ACL against Athletic Club on MD1, the Brazilian defender has been in a recovery phase ever since, with the aim of returning to action as soon as possible.

Although Los Blancos have been in imperious form throughout the season, they have suffered many problems at centre-back. Militao’s injury was the first, and Alaba suffered a similar fate in December, which has left Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as Carlo Ancelotti’s only natural options.

This has forced Aurelien Tchouameni to be used out of position on several occasions, although it’s hoped that this won’t be the case for much longer. Relevo say that Militao should return to full training in the coming weeks, and he is likely to be at full match fitness by the time the Champions League quarter-finals kick off in early April.

Militao’s return will be a massive boost for Real Madrid ahead of the business end of the season, as they aim to bring home further trophies to the Santiago Bernabeu.