Real Madrid drop points in La Liga title race as resilient Rayo Vallecano frustrate in local derby

Real Madrid have failed to extend their lead in the La Liga title race to eight points, having been held to a 1-1 draw by local rivals Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas, in what was a promising start to life for the hosts’ head coach, Inigo Perez.

It was a dream start for Los Blancos, as they led inside four minutes. A lovely cross from the right from Federico Valverde was directed goalward by Joselu Mato for his 14th goal of the season. A VAR check would confirm the decision, much to the delight of the visitors.

However, Rayo would hit back inside the first half with an equaliser. Eduardo Camavinga was adjudged to have handled inside the area, which presented Raul de Tomas with the opportunity to score against his former club. He dually took it, firing into the roof of the net to give Andriy Lunin no chance.

Real Madrid pushed for a winner in the second period, but Rayo were incredibly resilient to deny them any clear-cut chances. Toni Kroos came the closest, but his free kick was very well saved by Stole Dimitrievski.

There was late drama too, as Dani Carvajal was shown a straight red card after a clash with Kike Perez. It seems that he misses next weekend’s clash with Sevilla, as does Camavinga, who was shown a fifth yellow of the season earlier in the game.

Dani Carvajal sees red in added time 😬 The Real Madrid man reacts to a shirt pull from Kike and is sent off as a result 🟥 pic.twitter.com/ipS9eINJj7 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 18, 2024

The result means that Real Madrid are six points clear of Girona, who face Athletic Club on Monday evening. Rayo Vallecano climb back above Sevilla into 15th with their point.