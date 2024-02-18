Real Madrid hit by double suspension blow in Rayo Vallecano draw

Real Madrid’s La Liga title charge has been dealt a blow with a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano.

Los Blancos were unable to find a late winner in Vallecas as Carlo Ancelotti’s team were forced to settle for a draw.

The frustration was clear to see for Ancelotti’s players in the closing stages with Dani Carvajal dismissed for two late bookings.

A sending off will trigger an instant one game ban for the experienced defender and he will now miss the home tie against Sevilla on February 25.

However, the absence of Carvajal will not be the only issue for Ancelotti against the Andalucians, with Eduardo Camavinga picking up his fifth league caution of the season.

That means the France international will join Carvajal on the sidelines and force another reshuffle for Ancelotti’s injury hit squad.

Lucas Vazquez will continue to deputise for Carvajal at right back with Toni Kroos potentially stepping in as cover for Camavinga in the Real Madrid midfield.