Rafael Benitez drops England job hint and international management plan

Celta Vigo boss Rafael Benitez has revealed his dream to manage a national team in future.

The veteran coach returned to La Liga ahead of the 2023/24 season to take charge in Galicia after 18 months out of work.

His current deal at the Estadio Balaidos runs until 2026, but Benitez has come under pressure in recent weeks, with Celta facing another relegation battle.

Benitez has consistently stated his determination to ride the storm at Celta, and drive the club to safety before the end of the campaign, but he still has future ambitions away from Vigo.

The 63-year-old has frequently been linked with national team roles in his long career but he remained committed to club football.

However, as he approaches the next phase of his career, Benitez admitted he is open to the challenge and could be interested in leading England.

“That’s always a dangerous question (the England job). There’s a manager who is doing the job well”, as per an interview with The Athletic.

“I even have friends on Gareth Southgate’s staff – we have a very good relationship.

“But, in future, I’d like to coach a national team capable of competing for trophies. I suffer a lot with defeats.

“This is for the future, my focus is at Celta. But, I would like the chance to be at a World Cup or a European Championship.”

Southgate’s current deal runs until the end of 2024, but he is expected to make a call on his future after this summer’s European Championship.