PSG delay Kylian Mbappe transfer call to avoid Real Madrid Champions League clash – report

Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid may not be confirmed until the end of the season.

The France captain looks set to complete his long awaited move to the Spanish capital in 2024.

Mbappe has rejected PSG’s offer to activate a 12 month contract extension clause and his current deal expires in June.

PSG have since confirmed Mbappe’s indication that he wants to leave and Real Madrid have stepped up negotiations with his agents.

However, despite the growing sense of inevitability on Mbappe landing in Madrid, a formal call could be delayed.

PSG are cruising to a Ligue 1 title defence and they are on course for a potential domestic treble.

The Champions League remains the great question mark in Paris with PSG famously never winning the trophy in their history.

Mbappe’s has regularly stated his desire to win it in Paris, before an exit, and the competition is a priority.

As per a report from Cadena SER, no deal will be formalised until PSG or Real Madrid are eliminated from the Champions League.

The French side want to avoid a possible embarrassment of Mbappe facing his potential new club in the knockout stages.