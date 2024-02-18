Predicted XIs Rayo Vallecano-Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti forced into one change, expected to make another

With Girona not playing until Monday, Real Madrid can open up an eight-point lead at the top of La Liga when they make the short trip to take on Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

Vallecas is typically one of the most difficult away grounds in the league, and especially for the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. This could especially be the case for Los Blancos this weekend as they will be facing Inigo Perez in his first match as Rayo’s new head coach.

Carlo Ancelotti remains without Antonio Rudiger and Jude Bellingham due to injury, and he’s also missing Ferland Mendy, who is serving a one-match suspension after he picked up a fifth yellow card against Girona. Fran Garcia will come into the side as a result, as he prepared to face his former club.

Diario AS also believe that Toni Kroos will be rested in order to give some much needed minutes to Luka Modric, whose future at the club beyond this season continues to look bleak.

For Rayo, Diario AS are predicting there were only be one change despite the new manager. That would see Oscar Trejo returning to the side, with Kike Perez dropping down to the bench.

Vallecas will be right up for this one, as Rayo Vallecano aim for a good start under Perez. Real Madrid will need to deal with this, as they aim to continue their superb form with another victory.