‘No indications’ Real Madrid will sell forward even if Kylian Mbappe arrives

Real Madrid look poised to bring in Kylian Mbappe this summer, which will obviously have a major impact on their attacking prowess. They entered the season without a natural goalscorer, but next season they could have arguably the besdt in the world.

Mbappe’s arrival has been long-anticipated, but with the emergence of Vinicius Junior, the explosion of Jude Bellingham in a more advanced role, and the progression of Rodrygo into the starting line-up last season, it will certainly be a selection headache for Carlo Ancelotti.

There had been some suggestion in the past that Vinicius would be moved on if Mbappe arrived, and more recently that Rodrygo Goes could be on the market in that case. However Matteo Moretto has confirmed to The Daily Briefing that there are ‘no indications’ currently that Los Blancos will do any such thing.

Real Madrid do not need to sell, and have an advantage on most sides in that Carlo Ancelotti is an expert in keeping a dressing room happy. If he can work all three of their attacking trident into a line-up with Mbappe this season, then there will be know issues, but it is something Ancelotti will have to balance with an already stacked midfield. The likes of Brahim Diaz or one of their midfielders could see their minutes reduced.