Napoli star Victor Osimhen wins fitness race for Barcelona clash

Napoli star Victor Osimhen will be fit in time to face Barcelona in midweek Champions League action.

The Nigerian international was not risked in Napoli’s 1-1 league draw with Genoa over the weekend amid concerns over his fitness.

Napoli have been easing Osimhen back into action since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations and he has not featured at club level in 2024.

After being rested for the Genoa clash, Osimhen took full part in training today, and will be involved against Barcelona.

As per the latest update from Diario Sport, he will be ready to face Barcelona, but will only be able for ’50-60 minutes’ due to his fitness issues.

Head coach Walter Mazzarri finds his position under pressure ahead of Barcelona landing in Naples with just one win in their last five in all competitions.

Napoli’s only hope of a trophy this season comes in the Champions League as they have no chance of retaining their Scudetto title.