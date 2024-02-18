Napoli consider sacking manager ahead of Champions League showdown with Barcelona

Walter Mazzarri has only been head coach of Napoli for just over three months, but his job already looks to be on the line. The 62-year-old, who returned to Naples after 10 years back in November, is close to being sacked after a poor run of run since he took the hot seat for the second time in his career.

As reported by Matteo Moretto, Napoli are seriously considering sacking Mazzarri in order to appoint their third manager of the season. The decision could even come before they host Barcelona at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Il Napoli sta seriamente valutando di cambiare ancora allenatore. Walter Mazzarri può essere esonerato prima della sfida di Champions League contro il Barcellona. Ore di riflessione. In mattinata contatti fitti con Francesco Calzona, attuale CT della Slovacchia. Ha lavorato… — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) February 18, 2024

If Mazzarri does stay, it could end up being an “El Sackico” in Naples, with Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez also under severe pressure after a poor run of form. He has already announced his intention to leave at the end of the season, but a poor result against Napoli could see his head on the chopping block.