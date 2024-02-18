Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid move could seal Erling Haaland’s Manchester City contract extension

Real Madrid’s push for Kylian Mbappe could trigger a transfer domino effect for Manchester City and Erling Haaland.

Los Blancos are close to sealing a free transfer deal for Mbappe after the France captain confirmed his plan to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid have already tabled an offer to Mbappe with progress moving quickly since the start of 2024.

However, the arrival of Mbappe in Madrid could impact Haaland’s status in Manchester, despite him being contracted until 2027.

Haaland is a crucial player for the Premier League holders, and the club are working to extend his contract to 2029, and renegotiate his exit clause.

As per the latest from the Daily Mirror, City are concerned by Haaland’s £170m sale clause which becomes active in June.

Real Madrid are long term admirers of the Norwegian, and with no fee involved for Mbappe, they could make a bold approach.

That fee drops to £150m for non-Premier League clubs in 2025, and Real Madrid could wait, but City hope Haaland opts to extend, due to the Spanish giants prioritising Mbappe.