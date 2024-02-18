Iago Aspas shuts down talk of Saudi Arabia move despite tense situation with Rafa Benitez at Celta Vigo

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Barcelona was a very difficult result to take for Celta Vigo, although there was a silver lining, as captain Iago Aspas scored his 200th goal for the club. The 36-year-old reaffirmed just how important he is to the Galician side with a top performance, and his strike topped that off.

Aspas has been in something of a difficult moment over the last couple of weeks, as he was dropped to the bench by head coach Rafa Benitez for Celta’s matches against Osasuna and Getafe.

Despite this, Aspas commented to DAZN (via Estadio Deportivo) that he will continue to fight for his place in the Celta team, also confirming in the process that he has no plans to leave this summer, despite links with Saudi Arabia.

“At Celta we have no choice but to suffer. We are 99% suffering and have 1% happiness. You have to fight that 99% for 89 minutes to have that minute of joy. We know where we are, we know the reality of these last few years, that we have suffered a lot.

“I’m going to keep fighting. I’ve got these games left and next season’s games. I’m going to fight to try to win as many as possible and I’m not going to be knocked down like that at the first attempt. I’m very clear about that.”

It’s clear to see how important Aspas is to this Celta Vigo side, and although his place in the starting line-up has been questionable of late, he is still undoubtedly one of their best players.