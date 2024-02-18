Florentino Perez has told Real Madrid stars to expect Kylian Mbappe arrival

Kylian Mbappe is edging ever closer to completing a 2024 free transfer move to Real Madrid.

The France captain has been linked with a switch to the Spanish capital for over 12 months as part of long running saga.

Despite rejecting a move to Madrid back in 2022, Mbappe has remained open to joining Los Blancos, when his contract expires in Paris this summer.

With Mbappe taking the bold step of informing Paris Saint-Germain of his intention to leave, talks are expected to step up, with an agreement almost complete.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti dodged questions on the progress of negotiations with Mbappe’s representatives this weekend, but club president Florentino Perez has been less coy on the situation.

As per reports from French outlet Footmercato, Perez has already told the squad Mbappe will sign ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Both clubs are expected to delay their announcements with the pair pushing for Champions League glory this season.