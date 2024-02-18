Exclusive: Real Madrid yet to make decision on possible summer move for 18-year-old

In recent weeks, there has been plenty of speculation over the future of Arda Guler, in relation to a possible loan move. The 18-year-old talent has struggled for playing time since joining Real Madrid last summer, largely due to a number of injury issues, although he has failed to have significant playing time when he has been fit over the last few matchdays.

With the possibility of Kylian Mbappe arriving this summer, when Endrick Felipe will also be joining Los Blancos, Guler’s playing time next season could be severely limited, hence a loan move could be the best solution.

However, as Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside in his exclusive column, no decision has been made yet by Real Madrid over their plans for Guler next season.

“I can guarantee that nothing has been decided by Real Madrid on Arda Guler, despite some talk that he’s set to go out on loan next season. These kinds of decisions are not made in February or March. For now, they want Arda to perform at the best possible level in a Real Madrid shirt.”

Guler is in line to have minutes in the upcoming matches for Real Madrid, although whether he is afforded the opportunity to start remains to be seen.