Exclusive: Real Madrid capable of signing Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies this summer

Following news of Kylian Mbappe notifying Paris Saint-Germain of his decision to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, the expectation is that he will finally end up joining Real Madrid this summer.

Mbappe’s entourage remain in talks with Los Blancos, and while an agreement has not been reached at this stage, the expectation is that one will be finalised in the coming weeks, thus finally bringing the saga to an end once and for all.

Mbappe may not be the only world class player heading to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, as Real Madrid are also pursuing Alphonso Davies too. As Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside in his exclusive column, the two deals are not intertwined at all – Los Blancos can afford both.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about Alphonso Davies and his future, specifically if a deal with Real Madrid can still happen if they sign Kylian Mbappe. My understanding is that the deals are not linked – Davies is a player that Real Madrid have wanted for a long time, but the important detail is that Bayern still have a chance to extend his contract, it’s up to them.

“Real Madrid are waiting to understand what will happen with Davies and Bayern, and if he doesn’t extend his contract then Real Madrid will try to attack the situation in the summer.”

A big summer looks to be on the cards for Real Madrid, as they look to continue making their squad even better. It’s certainly a very exciting time to be associated with the club.